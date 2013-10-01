|
|
|
I s l a n d W e a t h e r
|
|
|
D i r e c t o r y
|
Hotels & Motels
Island Rental Cottages
Builders and Construction
Entertainment
Healthcare
Internet
Professional Services
Public Services
Real Estate
Property for Sale
Recreation
Restaurants
Shops & Stores
Transportation
How to Get to Beaver Island
Air Charters
Boat Charters
Car Rental
Mechanics & Service
|
|
W
e b S i t e
|
|
|
P l e a s e
S u b s c r i b e
|
|
|
A G r e a t L a k e s J e w e l
|
|
Beaver Island: A Great Lakes Jewel has been nominated for a MI Emmy! If you're on a broadband connection, you can view the video online.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Life in the Beaver Island Archipelago
|
|
About the New Beaver Island Book
|
|
|
With 208 large pages of lush full-color photos and interesting facts, the hardcover Beaver Island book Life in the Beaver Island Archipelago has appeal for everyone who loves the Island. Its mix of hundreds of photographs of Island scenes and stories combining amusing anecdotes with historic facts makes it something to turn to, time and again. Blending the first decade of the 21st century into a single year, it depicts the shifting seasons, the shifting shades the forests, the arrival of soft, blanketing snow and the freezing over of the lakes, and the blooming of a progression of flowers. It builds toward the burst of summer activity, the arrival of pleasure craft, private planes, and, most of all, people — what for Beaver Island constitutes the cycle of life.
Pick up your copy from the Beaver Island Community Center, the Beaver Island Historical Society, McDonough's Market, Livingstone Studio, Island Energies, Shipwreck Shirts, or the Toy Museum. When you cannot be here in body, at least you can be in spirit!
|
|
|
|
October-November 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Doe Hunting ... be selective please!
- A most wonderful addition to Beaver Island's unique natural areas - around Barey's Lake
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Fresh and welcome — made here
- Hincklye Yachts Rendezvous - this is is the good life on Paradise Bay, at St. James Yacht Club
- Charlevoix State Bank customer appreciation event held on Beaver
- BITA hires new executive director
- Pole Dance
- A clear view: fighting Phragmites
- Michigan State University students at Tara's Meadow
- A Day at the Races; The Beaver Island Half Marathon: A Runner's Eye View
- Radio in Paradise - update on WVBI, the Island's Radio Station
- Dinner Time
- Sojourn
- Everyday Miraculous
- On This Date
- We miss you Bill
- In memory: Jacqueline Howard, William Cashman, Audrey Smallwood
- Soaring over the Island
- BI Classical Music Festival A Resounding Hit
- A duck race for a good cause
- Watercolor workshops continue to delight
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
August-September 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Rescue from High Island
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Beads for Courage
- Well-deserved Praise for a successful 4th Annual Garden Tour Benefit
- Exploring Gardens On Beaver Island's North End
- Two Weeks as Beaver Island's "Survivor Man"
- Why I say, "Never Keep a Garden"
- Participants, Start Your Pedals
- On This Date
- What's Down There
- Hang Ten
- A Mystery Ship
- Airport Grand Opening - a good first impression
- In Memory: George "Skip" Arthur Duhamel, Barbara Huston , "Bud" Left, Teresa Janet O'Donnell, Anna Marie Ricksgers
- Birders' Paradise
- A Grand Fourth
- A museum week to enjoy
- Tom Payne's Life: Another visit to B.I.
- Strange Awakening
- Appreciating Lil Gregg
- Celebrating Troutmans' 50th
- We have a winner
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
June-July 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Planning for Baroque - A Star Spangled Festival
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Our Student Artists Excel!
- Voc-Ed class leads Island student to save life
- Kay Masini: an Island-born national treasure
- The Woods will be Alive with Music
- Wellness Garden Summer Silent Auction Ready
- NMU sells land near Greene's Lake
- Community Foundation Brings Music
- The Beaver Island Music Festival has become an Island traidtion
- What was seen on the Beaver Island Birding Trail
- Andy Roddy escapes!
- Survivors of the winter of '14
- What the heck ... about Asphalt!?
- Freighters and Ferries through the ice to open the season
- Who were, and almost were, our Citizens of the Year?
- BIRHC Wins Award
- Everyone's Invited to the Islanders Reunion on July 11
- Special Summer programs will highlight Folklorist Alan Lomax's Michigan Legacy
- A few Interesting Island homes – now on the market
- On This Date
- Fourth Annual Garden Tour Planned
- Weathering a poetic inspiration – about the weather
- Island Events – the Summer of 2014
- The Snake Story – stop us if you've heard it before
- Holy Cross now on the Historic Register
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
April-May 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- A Few Notes about the Townships' Budgets
- A Dedication Celebration for the new Birding Trail
- Remembering the Challenger
- Escanaba Fishermen Lost but Not Forgotten
- Frigid, Frozen, Cold, or Cool, it's still a day of orange and green
- On This Date
- Like Skinning a Cat, There's More than one way to make a Garden
- How many cars is enough on Beaver Island?
- One Hundred Years Ago
- A Look into the new Master Plan
- No Static Here
- No ice skates? Well, then, just WALK
- Our attempt to warm the globe
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
March 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Budgeting for a new launch
- Island of Dreams
- The BICAA awards a Grant
- On This Date
- All aboard for the Midnight Special
- An Ice Bridge to the Archipelago and beyond
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Mighty caves thrust from the waters off the east side
- Know the Ice? Sure
- Tulips and Juleps: don't confuse the two
- A mysterious Cable Bay Anchorage
- Sometimes extreme beauty is in the color, sometimes the contrast
- Spinning the end of a tale 28.
- How TV Ruined Me
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
February 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Radio Beaver Island – Coming soon to a Box near You
- On This Date
- Great Art: the mastery of color, form, and fabric
- It's for the Birds – and their Followers
- One Hundred Years Ago
- The Prayer of the Fishermen
- Drifts: Drifting along through the winter's days
- Striking it Rich – with only a Pan
- Natural Born Poets
- The Heart of Beaver Island
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
January 2014
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Here's a little story you may like
- On This Date
- The Last Ferry
- The true story of the Shirley K Rudder
- How much Ice? How much Time?
- Walter turns Ninety
- Coloring Your World
- Grant improves forest view
- Christmas Miracle Flight
- One of the Most Amazing Images NASA took of Earth from Space
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Letters: About Museum Expansion
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
December 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Mini Grants for the Arts
- Building at the airport
- Lady Islanders battle
- A Little Crazy – on Beaver Island
- Lawrence's "Best Birthday in 50 years – at least!"
- One Hundred Years Ago
- The newest Islanders
- A Younger Perspective
- Thanksgiving at the Gregg Fellowship Hall
- Winners
- Our Road Commission Garage
- On This Date
- Emma Jean
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
November 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Volunteer Opportunities for community health
- Health Center seeks Board Applications; EMS Volunteer Opportunity
- One Hundred Years Ago
- St. James Millage Results: Yes to Fire Protection, Road Construction and Maintenance, and Health Center Operation.
- Fire Science
- Thoreau's Cell Phone
- Letters: The Island of Strange
- Happy 99th, Lawrence McDonough
- On This Date
- The Island Cares
- Hunter's Safety
- "Gently Used, Barely Used, Like New"
- Mulch Ado about Nothing
- Halloween Fellowship
- Just Say "No"vember
- Knives, Swords and Lots of Gold Medals
- Do You need a Helping Hand?
- On Counting Blessings
- In Memory: John James Boyle
- Bazaar
- Tucked in from the Storm
- Airport Progress
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
October 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- "Affordable Care" presentations
- New trail at Barney's Lake
- ORV Talk
- Come swing at the Library
- BICS Teacher Miranda Rooy selected to represent the teaching profession in Washington, D.C.
- Not Just a Job - Fishing is a way of life
- BIRHC Raffle Success
- Could Paradise Bay see a Paddle Festival?
- Paul Welke awarded for 40-plus years of flying
- Beads of Courage
- Great Lakes Restoration - a matter of momentum
- Boodling for our teams - we're all in this together
- Help stock the food pantry
- Morning Walk
- Beaver Island Birding takes wing
- Leadership Charlevoix County on Beaver Island
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Louisville to Beaver Island #6
- The King's Daughter
- On This Date
- Phragmites treated in the archipelago
- Blessing of the Pets
- The car that put America on The Road
- Fifty Shades of Smoke
- The Watercolor Season
- Subverting the Calendar
- New Teachers
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
September 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- The Little Ferry that Saved the Summer
- Phragmites be gone
- On This Date
- Blood Drive Exceeds Goal
- Homecoming
- Carol's Barn Dedication
- The Perfect Pie
- Run Down the Wind
- Let there be more water (a new fire truck for the Island)
- Blue Bricks
- Welcome Home, Annie's Heirloom Seeds
- Bio station Upsurge
- A new map
- Gov. Rick Snyder appointes Erin McDonough to Natural Resources Trust Fund Board
- Steve Libert Visits
- Ahoy, Baroque on Beaver
- Coming Home
- Top Rank for BICS
- Notes from the Advice Booth
- Another wonderful Music Fest
- New BI EMT
- Beach Rangers
- An upcoming play
- Bring Her on Home Island premiere at the Community Center
- Leadership, communication, and delivery
- TDS backhaul strained by expanded summer broadband demand
- Verizon and ATT contractors on-Island equipping highway and Font Lake towers
- Will she Move?
- The D.B. Harrington: not to be
- Classics in any Era - the Beaver Island Vintage Vehicle Show
- One Hundred Years Ago
- The NRESC Mandate
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
August 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- School Board Vacancy
- Carol's Barn: Let's Party
- Canvas
- Kill Your Darlings
- Scraping the Bottom
- A Strange Film
- Celebrating our Freedom
- What's that Old thing worth?
- A Triumphant Return - The Emerald Isle returns to service
- Just Walking in the Rain
- Here's Joyce
- Beaver Island Garden Tour Benefit 2013 - Here's to Wellness
- Oil on the Shores of Beaver Island?
- On This Date
- Dancing the rhythm of history
- 100 Years Ago
- Old Traditions, New Families at Tara's
- Three Generations Return to Beaver Island
- In Memory: John Henry Bearss, Johnny LaFreniere, Paul Neumann
- S.S. Keewatin - Bring Her on Home (the movie)
- A Month of Art SHows
- Moments in Time
- Baroque on Beaver aboard the American Girl
- A Little Porch Music
- A Joker in Every Crowd
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
July 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Small Sailboat Regatta
- Give the Gift of Life at the July 25th Blood Drive
- So Much Love and Caring
- A.K.A. Dog Island
- Yoga
- Eve Glen McDonough Folk School
- Off the Grid with Shirley and Bill
- Roll with Superheroes
- Our Anvest Serve Beaver Island
- The July 4 Parade
- Vintage Vehicles
- Concert at Red Deer
- In Memory: Anna Bernell Burke, Charlotte McDonough, Paul Simpson
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Come for the Bike, Stay for the Beaver
- Antiques, Music, Walks, Talks, and Films
- The Indian Cemetery on Garden Island
- From Beaver Island to Gallup New Mexico – A Tale of Giving
- Award Winning Author and Scholar Ari Berk to visit the Beaver Island Library
- Summer Solstice Thank You Celebration
- Archipelago Challenge, Kubota Raffle, and Silent Auction summer fundraisers
- When something goes wrong – It Takes A Team. The fast response to the Emerald Isle's engine failure.
- Author of "Bamboozled" at the Library
- On This Date
- BIRHC Wellness Garden Auction
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
June 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Creating Leaders at Leadership Charlevoix County
- See the Island's great Gardens on the Third Garden Tour Benefit
- What is this voracious beetle? Behind the purple triangles.
- A few simply-moved plants
- Prelude to Lilacs
- Your Own Victorian
- A summer of events - from the Bike Fest to Museum Week, The Music Fest to Baroque on Beaver, new films, art shows, vintage vehicle parades, and the Crankun Ts.
- Another Road Rally for the Record Books
- Thanks to all who came and walked
- Winners
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Keeping our Focus of the Light - the harbor light's Fresnel Lens under review
- Through the Glass
- Off and growing at the wellness garden
- The Beaver Island Music Festival - a focal point of Midwest music
- On This Date
- Brother, can you spare a drop
- Setting a High Standard for our School - Kitty McNamara retires from BICS
- In Memory: June Powers, Donzell Sarah Rasch
- Remembering those lost at Memorial Day
- Our kids on stage - the 5th/6th grade play
- Master of Time - the collection of Satch Wierenga
- Where do they Swim? (the Beaver Archipelago's smallmouth bass)
- Lake Geneserath through the ages
- Life in a Lighthouse
- Children's book author Lori Taylor
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
May 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Start Preparing Now to Save a Life
- A Little Home for sale
- A Natural Resources Plan - Almost Here
- Back by Pop Demand - watercolor instruction
- One Hundred Years Ago
- One Weekend, like Too Much, is Not Enough. Baroque on Beaver expands thanks to the Charlevoix County Community Foundation
- Letters: Discipline Lacking
- It Sounds like Spring
- The Distance to Home
- Mystical Mycology: the Third Kingdom
- It's Mary Time
- The newest Citizen of the Year
- The Cover Shot: Opening The Paradise Bay
- In Memory: John Belfy, Ralph Graham, Clifford Richard Lagerman
- On This Date
- A Good Day to meet Dennis Banks
- Some Things Better not to Know for Sure
- BIHS/CMU Summer Field Trips
- Congratulations Graduates!
- Former BICS Students Graduating from College
- 2013 Early Bird Raffle Set
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
April 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Annual Meetings and Budgets: Peaine and St. James
- Spring Feverish
- The new terminal is about to start
- A new Permaculture garden
- St. James Boat Shop paddle boards
- Watch out for these invasives!
- On a Roll
- Triplets Arrive
- The New Film, Meeting On Beaver Island
- The Smith Goes Down
- Hooray! The end of the GLE Beaver Island surcharge
- The best way to beat the snow and avoid the sharks - helping and diving in Roatan
- On This Date
- Leapfrogging the ice and landing in – Manistique
- Take my cover—please
- Beachgrass available
- New Chamber website
- Purple boxes
- Igloo, Anyone?
- One Hundred Years Ago
- A few words about the Island ferries
- Going wild – to honor St. Pat
- "It's a long way... to Beaver Island."
- In Memory: Rosemary Burget, John Paquin
- Gail's Walk
- Welcome Patrick McGinnity, new director at the Beaver Island Library
- Baroque bucks the trend by drawing larger crowds
- Celebrating Easter on the Emerald Isle
- If you'd like to toss a caber
- Water up
- A kayak park
- Taxes: SEV correction
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
March 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Getting Down to Particulars - Three goals for NRESC: natural resource management, economic benefits, and an informed, caring public
- Walk with the Spirit of Gail - Memorial Weekend, May 26
- Island Voter Turnout impressive
- On This Date
- Destination Paradise Bay: Kids on a Cruise
- We have Lift Off - PABI Ice Classic Buoy on the ice
- Violinists, on your mark - New Concertmaster announced for Baroque on Beaver Fest
- BICS Math and Reading scores among top in state, again
- Cindy waves her magic wand - a team of afterschool artists
- Beaver Island Community School benefits from service consolidation grant
- One Hundred Years Ago
- "There's no such thing as a free lunch" proved wrong. Charlevoix County Community Foundation grant given to the Beaver Island Food Pantry. "Because we are a family"
- Gentlemen, spin your crank - Michigan Crankun T's to return September 21st
- To A Lake Captain
- In Memory: Glenn Arden, Dave Grosart
- Where our eagles go
- Introducing: The Photography of Jill Campbell
- A Brave New Beaver Island App
- The Next Outstanding Citizen
- Help May be on the way for low water
- The Emerald Isle's CAT engines being rebuilt
- Carol's Barn to be built at the Resale Shop
- 30 Interested in Beaver Island Library position
- Letters: Another way to look at NRESC
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
February 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Revised Airport Terminal plans
- The Community Foundation's new Trustees
- Untitled
- Delayed/1-13-13
- CMU goes Deeper - New Vessel RV Chippewa to increase reasearch capacity of CMU on Beaver Island
- A Public Notice: The Draft Peaine Recreation Plan
- Invisible Gardening
- The Leader of the Pack
- Riley Justis Selected to lead Beaver Island Community School
- Katrina becomes Assistant Prosecutor
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Some Little Known Facts
- 40 Years of Flying So Far
- Smoke, Bad
- On This Date
- In Memory: Barbara Duval Fox, Ed Loveley, Mary Jane Schmidt
- Where's the Water?
- Where's the Snow?
- Is there a doctor in the house
- Chris VanLooy Lauded
- New PA for BIRHC: Welcome Gayle L. Paget
- BIRHC Board Openings
- Quiz Bowling
- Choose Your Hero - Beaver Island Citizen of the Year
- Here's how we recreate: Recreation Survey Results
- NRESC, about time; Why NRESC?; Funding; When; Goals of the Plan
- Charlevoix County Internet Satisifaction Survey
- An Opening - Beaver Island District Library
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
January 2013
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Don't Blow Up - BIRHC offers free high blood pressure checks
- Burning the Note
- The New Airport Terminal - Concept Drawings
- The Biggest Buck of All
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Loving the Hunt
- Sports Awards
- The Log of the Barrallton
- The Whitest Woods, the Biggest Storm
- On This Date
- An Expanded Preserve, Between Two Lakes
- Art in the Blood
- Beaver Island's Community Center Receives Special Gifts in 2012, Giving it Many Happy New Years!
- Perserverance
- First Snow, Time to GO
- The Frailty of Life
- The Living Nativity
- In Memory: John Paul Kenwabikise
- A wonderful Tribute
- Those Lucky Swifts
- Joseph LaFreniere
- State recognizes BICS student performance
- Vigil by Candlelight
- The Candidates for Beaver Island Community School Administrtive Position
- Country Roads ... Take Me Home
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
December 2012
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- Wanna Monkey around (with a survey)?
- Congratulations Donzell & Dan
- Would've Been 100
- Undefeated
- Letters: progress and the nature of Beaver Island
- An Open Letter to the Airport Commission
- BICS Academic Achievement
- PABI Winers
- Fire at the Cole Home
- One Hundred Years Ago
- The Christmas Tree ship – a century later
- Letters: the tax toll
- Thank You from the Team up for Change
- Let's Watch the Scrapbook Grow
- Shooting Strang – again
- On This Date
- Photos from the Beaver Island Christmas Cantata 2012
- It's Christmas At Sea
- Caroling
- Goodbye, Carol LaFreniere
- Beaver Island Wildlife Club Winners
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
November 2012
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- The County Garage – is it coming?
- The Wildlife Club and Community Volunteers renew Walleye Pond
- Welcome Ryleigh Kay Nackerman
- Lampposts
- My Philosophy
- Beautiful weather for a beach clean-up
- Avian Botulism
- Two New Supervisors
- How Low?
- Everything you wanted to know about the NRESC
- One Hundred Years Ago
- We've got color
- That Fateful Day - a flying experience on the day of the loss of the Edmund Fitzgerald
- In Memory: Eugene "Gene" Massimo Bonadeo, Colleen Sue Currier "The Flower Lady of Charlevoix", Judie Lee Garthwaite, EB Lange
- On This Date
- This Laugh's on You, Boys and Girls
- Just the facts, Mam: The GLE Island Surcharge
- School Board moves forward in plan to replace Superintendent/K-12 Principal
- Over the Hills and Through the Woods
- A 2012 and a 2013 wedding
- Airport Commission announces word of $650,000 grant to build a new township airport terminal in 2013
- From the Vault: Building the Roosevelt School
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
October 2012
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- My Walk to Heaven
- Meet the New Arrivals
- School Sign and Scoreboards Replaced
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Beads of Courage, Acts of Grace
- The Emerald Isle, back from drydock
- Where red leaves come
- Walleye pond improvements
- On This Date
- Low, low, low
- Island boodlers for a day
- Letters: two townships are best
- The EMS and Island Airways Agree
- Weeding out the Invasives
- Whoever wrote "Only the Good Die Young" Didn't Mean Lawrence McDonough
- In Memory: Claire Cull, Jackie "Mouse" Martin
- Campaign Matters
- Candidates' Forum
- Peaine's Taxes
- Buttercup 'Lemondrop' home after Town Flight
- The Lucky Winner
- Jimmy Does it Again
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
September 2012
|
Larger
View | Subscribe
|
C
o n t e n t s
|
|
|
- News from the Townships
- A Matter of Degrees: Jacque LaFreniere given award by National Weather Service
- Hey, everybody, Let's Paint!
- From the Museum Week Art Show
- Shimmer of the Beaver Island Royale Watercolor Society
- Beaver Island's National Resources Awards: $400,000 in 2012
- Beaver Island Health Fair planned for September 28
- The Bridge to Everywhere – starts Here
- One Hundred Years Ago
- Candidates' Forum
- A Splendid Dedication of the George and Althea Petritz Nature Preserve
- Thanks to the BI EMS and BIRHC
- New at the Island School
- Let's Walk - ideas for a self-guided walking tour of historic sites
- A congregation of different drummers - Drum in at Whiskey Point
- An Expedition to mysterious Garden Island
- Beaver Island in the Leadership Charlevoix County program
- On This Date
- New BIHS president and vice president
- BI Hospice and Beaver Island Hellping Hands
- In Memory: Bill Scherer, Ruth Ann Gatliff
- Wanted: a nurse practitioner
- The Taylorcraft Project – code name "Big Red"
- A Homecoming for Old Cars
- "Howdy!" – Bigger than Life
- It's Fashion
- Destination Paradise Bay: Delivering a Land Yacht
- A letter from the king of the Iron Men
- Classified Ads, Island Property for Sale, Beaver Island Rental Cottages
and Homes [ view
classifieds online ]
- [ Subscription Form - Please Subscribe ]
|
|
|
Online Archives
|
The following
issues are available online for broadband users
(3-6 MB per issue - flash swf plugin required)
2010 Beaver Beacon Contents |
2009 Beaver Beacon Contents | 2008 Beaver Beacon Contents | 2007 Beaver Beacon Contents | 2006 Beaver Beacon Contents |
2005 Beaver Beacon Contents | 2004 Beaver Beacon Contents | 2003 Beaver Beacon Contents
Beaver Beacon Beaver Island News Archives
|
|
|
|
|
|
P
o w e r s' W e b C a m
|
|
|
M c D o n o u g h 's W e b C a m
|
|
|
B e a v e r I s l a n d R e a l t y
|
|
|
R e c e n t S t o r i e s
|
|
Photos from D.J. Angus' trips to Beaver Island, MI ca. 1951. Grand Valley State University Digital Collections.
The Ballad of David Chase
The amazing song John Hett wrote in 3 days about the fatal locomotive crash that killed engineer David Chase in 1908, a moving ballad as good as anything by Nick Cave, is now on YouTube.
St. James Marine's Tug Wendy Anne tows the historic 350' SS Keewaitin from Saugatuck Michigan to Port McNicoll Canada. Click here for more photos and video, and a link to the 9&10 News video if you missed it on 6/6. Thanks to Jeff Powers for the photo above. Full story to appear in the July Beacon.
Draft St. James Recreation Plan
Click here to see the Draft St. James Recreation Plan (PDF)
Click here to see the Recreation Survey Results (PDF)
The Beaver Island Music Festival
A great setting in the woods off the West Side Road. Neat bands. Radiating rhythms. What more could you want? On Thursday night some impromptu sets and Joddy's slide guitar warmed things up between scheduled bands as some of the bands and many attendees to the music fest were delayed when a small pleasure boat collided with the Emerald Isle in the channel off Round Lake in Charlevoix. The Coast Guard had to perform an investigation, but a few hours late the boat finally made her way to Beaver, undamaged. And the night was just getting started.
Beaver Island Veterans Memorial Park Dedication
Hundreds of people, possibly every man, woman, and child on Beaver Island, came out on Sunday July 3 for the formal dedication of the beautiful new Veterans Memorial park on Beaver Harbor.
Click here for the 9&10 news video by Corey and Stephanie Adkins
Interested in spending a winter on Beaver Island? Take a few minutes and watch the neat time lapse movie Bob Tidmore created and has now uploaded to YouTube.
"It was taken over the 2007-2008 winter and consists of individual photographs taken every 10 minutes out of our upstairs front window (OK maybe I missed a couple of days here and there) less the ones taken at night... Enjoy"
The Second Annual Fresh Air Aviation Winter Fest on Lake G is scheduled for Saturday February 19, 2011 from 12pm - 4pm. Lots of Ski Flying, good food, good friends, and games for all ages. Have a look at this Video created by Mike Hurkmans during last year's Winter Fest on Lake G.
Another neat video on youtube: A classic flight to Beaver Island in the Sikorsky Flying Boat, from Island Airways.
Members of the Beaver Island Comedy Group worked as hard as Santa's elves, creating brand new skits and videos for the Holiday Hilarity II production! If you missed the show at the Community Center, check out the clips on YouTube!
Some of Our Favorite Christmas Lights... from 08... Beaver Island welcomes the newest tug, the Wendy Anne. Photos and story of the tug and journey from the east coast to Beaver Island appeared in the November 08 Beacon. Also photographed lighting the harbor for the holidays.
A Favorite Story from the Beacon Winter Archives...
The Winter Run
The Return Trip - James Kenwabkisi in the Ruby Ann breaks out from the point through 16" ice to re-open the harbor for the Emerald Isle's return trip with Bud Martin on the ice ready to chainsaw when needed. Full story and photographs in the April Beacon!
In Route to Whiskey Point - You've never seen the Ruby Ann here before! On a flatbed trailer in front of the Harbor Light waiting to launch into a chainsaw cut berth in the ice.
Nudging the ice away - the Emerald Isle makes her way to the dock with the Biscayne Bay beside
The Biscayne Bay clearing the harbor with her side bubblers pushing ice out from the hull.
Passing Whiskey Point required one or two back-downs, but was in general a smooth operation after the long day reaching Charlevoix. Many pictures from Charlevoix, Beaver Island, and the air in the April Beacon.
Lighthouse Quest-- Two days spent visiting nearby lake lighthouses and cruising around the Beaver Archipelago thanks to Bonadeo's Beaver Island Boat Charters and Lighthouse Central. If you haven't seen Waugoshance or South Fox or Squaw, or even if you have, it may be just what the doctor ordered this summer...
Some of our favorite photos from years past on Beaver Island
Celebrating Beaver Island’s Irish Heritage
Baroque on Beaver 2009
Partying in the Face of a Blizzard
CMU Closing Party 2002
Foundation 10-13-2005
First Beaver Island Marathon
Making a Walleye Pond
The Annual Pet Show 2002
Music on the Porch 2002
4th of July Parade 2007
Partying in the Face of a Blizzard
Making a Walleye Pond
69 people on 6 boats took part in this year's Beaver Island Archipelago Challenge. Boats were stationed around Beaver, Garden, and High Islands to give out cards. Proceeds benefited the Beaver Island Community Center. If you didn't get a chance to take part this year, watch for the dates for next year's event.
Stearman Bi-Plane and Float Plane Rides available this month, July 2010, on Beaver Island from the Township Airport and the Harbor
Enter your boat in the 4th of July Lighted Boat Parade - Help light up Paradise Bay at Dusk on the 4th of July sixth annual Clyde Fogg Memorial Boat Parade. For info, call Mike Weede
(Home) 231.448.2708
or at the Paradise Bay Dive Shop 231.448.3195. Trophy for the best boat!
Get ready for the Beaver Island Bike Festival - June 26, 2010. See the website for details and registration information.
A Video commissioned and directed by the Charlevoix DDA of the new East Park Charlevoix.
YouTube Find: History Detectives Spoof -- The Buried Treasure of Beaver Island. Thanks to Brendan for the link!
Don't miss the reprise of the Beaver Island Comedy Group's hit show...
Christmas in July? Almost. June 30 and July 1 at the Community Center.
It’s once again time to purchase your tickets on the B.I. Rural Health
Center’s annual car raffle. This year’s vehicle is a very attractive
2010 Crystal Red Metallic 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt.
Beaver Island Veterans Memorial Park - "Construction started at 9:00 this morning 7/6/2010 with the ground breaking by Carl Felix. Jimmy Wojan is providing the landscaping and earthwork for the project. We'll be posting more pictures as the park progresses. Honor a vet and purchase a brick."
Baroque on Beaver - made in Michigan and featuring favorites Claudia Schmidt, Martha Guth, and more!
Don't miss the Beaver Island Music Festival July 15 - 17, 2010! Click here for this year's Festival!
Paddle for Food
Ken Bruland's 85-mile solo kayak trip to benefit the Beaver Island Food Pantry. Help Ken gear up for the trip by being one of his sponsors. And help the cause by donating to the Beaver Island Food Pantry - jars at McDonough's Market, The Station at 4-corners, and The Beaver Island Community Center.
Waugoshance! A photograph of Ken heading for Waugoshance point by Frank Solle and thanks to an Island Airways Flyover. Please consider donating to the Food Pantry / Paddle for Food so Ken's long paddle fulfills the hopes to support this good cause.
Harbor open for the season - to start April in spring-fashion, the USCG Mobile Bay returned to the Island to open the harbor so the ferry can begin her season. Photograph by Frank Solle.
Livingstone Studio's Meet the Artists will take place July 31, 2010 12 noon to 4 pm.
Shipwreck Diving - Mike and Gail Weede will present
another thrilling episode of diving
on the Island’s shipwrecks such
as the Niko.
Music on the Porch - who will perform this year? Could it be you?
The Yankee Lady B-17 touched down at the township airport.
Early experiments in near infrared photographs are becoming more promising. The Harbor
It's up - The three new 180' E.W. Marine towers, on the Font Lake side of Donegal Bay Road, at the East Side Fire Station, and at Greene's Lake, are now up. Photographs in the May Beacon!
Happy St. Patrick's Day! Photographs from the cold, but great, day in the April Beacon.
9&10 News Video: Special St. Patrick's Day Tradition on Beaver Island (viewable online)
Pinky Lee on NPR - Beaver Island's Jenny Bousquet and Holly Keller have been playing music together for the past year, writing songs about family, love, and seasons with a folky, soulful style. Both women play guitar and mandolin while singing unique vocal harmonies. March 15 2008.
The Beautiful New Beaver Island Community School now complete.